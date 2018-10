LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - Zak Bagans’ Haunted Museum is scheduled to be featured on “Ghost Adventures.’

Fans can be a part of the action and encourage the Ghost Adventures Crew along with Bagans on Halloween as they will attempt to open the Dybbuk Box.

The box is considered to be one of the most haunted objects in the world.

To be a part of the “Ghost Adventures Live” event guests should arrive by 3 p.m. Wednesday with the filming of the crowd expected to end at 6 p.m.

Bagans’ Haunted Museum is located at 600 E. Charleston Blvd.