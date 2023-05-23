YouTubers Dude Perfect hit world's highest basketball shot at The Strat

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — YouTube stars Dude Perfect claimed to have set the world's highest basketball shot at The Strat.

"When the Dude Perfect team reached out, it felt like this was meant to be," said Brad Goldberg, the chief marketing officer for Golden Entertainment, the parent company of The Strat. "It was great to see the Dude Perfect team come out on top, so to speak, with what is now what seems to be an unbeatable world record."

Resort officials said Dude Perfect and staff members met regularly to finalize logistics and safety protocols to bring the "one-in-a-million" shot to life. That included Dude Perfect constructing a netting system that was 10,000 square feet to catch the basketball and mitigate any damage to the resort's roof.

"We were missing that net system by so many feet. We just had to ask like hey, are you cool with us taking the goal beyond this net and they gave us the green light," said Ryan Britton, the group's Chief Creative Officer.

Resort officials said it took the group 22 hours over a three-day period before finally banking a shot off the backboard into the basket, which was 856 feet below them.

Dude Perfect said they're currently waiting ratification by Guinness World Records to confirm it was the world's highest shot.