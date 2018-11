A young girl battling a rare genetic disorder named Audie Stanberry has a very special ride for Halloween this year.

13 Action News told you about Audie in late July. The little girl is named after a World War II hero.



After we told her story, many people in the community offered to help the family, including Miracle Flights who offered to fly her to Salt Lake City for treatment.

Audie's mother dressed her up as Cinderella and took the girl trick-or-treating.