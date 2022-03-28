'You drink, you drive, you lose' event held by UMC to bring awareness to students about drunk driving

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Deadly crashes are occurring more often here in the Las Vegas valley.

Local traffic safety officials attribute many of those fatalities to drunk driving.

Monday, UMC held a trauma simulation at Amplus Academy to educate students on the dangers of drunk driving.

It's called, 'You drink, you drive, you lose', which is an initiative and effort by UMC, to bring together local law enforcement, emergency medical services, funeral services, and other organizations that handle traffic related faltalities on our valley roadways, and the after care for those tragically lost to wreckless endangerment.

First responders, like Leslie Shaffer, say these events make a huge impact on students, by showing them the real, traumatic, and sobering side of drinking and getting behind the wheel.

“It’s a partnership with UMC and Medic West. This is a super important event because, as we start to hit that Junior or Senior year of high school, we are starting to see your kids that are learning to drive, are excited to drive, and are goingto parties, and we just really want to drive the point home that, hey, if you’re gonna have a couple drinks, do not drive,” said Medic Leslie Shaffer.

The event included a vehicle extrication demonstration with first responders. There you could find a helicopter, fire and rescue with firetrucks, police vehicles. All entities working together much like they would at a normal crash scene.”

“So it is graphic and it is a little intense, because those are the things that we’re actually seeing with today's age of kids. They need that reminder, that this isn't something that we’re just going to pretend about, this is real life. So yes, your friend went through the windshield, and yes they’re dead, because their head broke through the windshield. You are going to sustain these injuries if you are drinking and driving. There’s always those consequences. We try to simulate real life because it is really what happens,” Schaefer.

From the car crash to the funeral home, UMC and first responders laid out every devastating step in the process of working a vehicle fatality with booths for students to visit and learn more.

The UMC works to host this event each year to bring awareness to valley students.

