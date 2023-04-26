You can buy out an entire Las Vegas hotel for the F1 and Super Bowl weekends

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Someone looking for a place to call their own (with 200 of their closest friends) is in luck. An entire boutique hotel in Las Vegas is offering a weekend buyout for two major events coming up.

The English Hotel in the Arts District of Las Vegas is a 21 and over hotel with an option to buy out all 70 guest rooms.

“We’re offering this exclusive opportunity on a first-come, first-served basis to buyout The English Hotel during two of the biggest events of the year in The City of Entertainment,” said the hotel's general manager, Steve Dennis.

The entire buy out package includes the following:



70 luxury rooms

A private heated pool and patio

The celebrity chef restaurant The Pepper Club, an Asian ocean fusion and sushi bar concept curated by 4-time James Beard award winner chef Todd English.

The hotel opened in 2022, will offer the full hotel buy out options during two of Las Vegas' biggest events—The Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix from November 16-18, 2023, and Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium, Feb. 11, 2024.

Dennis continued, “If you’re interested in an experience like no other, give us a call and we’ll give you the experience of a lifetime with your very own hotel."