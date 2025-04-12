Yoga with goats: Get your flexibility and your fuzzy friend fix with Miss Rodeo Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Saddle up for a unique fitness experience — and it’s all for a good cause!

Miss Rodeo Nevada 2025 Cyd Curle visited KTNV's studio on Friday to invite the community to stretch, smile, and support the Miss Rodeo Nevada Association with a special goat yoga fundraiser.

The one-of-a-kind event is being put on by Goat Yoga Las Vegas and offers participants a chance to enjoy a fun and relaxing yoga session — all while playful goats roam around and interact with guests. The event aims to raise funds for the association, which supports rodeo queens across the state.

Here are the details:

When: Saturday, May 10, 2025

Time: 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. (Guests are encouraged to arrive 15 to 30 minutes early)

Where: Western Trails Neighborhood Park (7355 S. Rogers Street, Las Vegas, NV 89139)

Cost: $35 per person or $100 per family

“It’s a great way to support the Miss Rodeo Nevada Association and connect with the community,” Curle said. “Plus, who doesn’t love goats and a little yoga?”

For more information or to register, visit missrodeonevada.com.