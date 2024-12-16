YMCA offering affordable holiday camps to support Southern Nevada working parents

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Finding reliable and affordable childcare during winter break can be a challenge for many working parents in the Las Vegas Valley.

But the YMCA is stepping in to provide an option that keeps kids safe, active, and learning throughout the holiday season.

The last day before winter break for students in the Clark County School District is Dec. 20, leaving many families scrambling for childcare solutions.

Recognizing the need, YMCA locations across the valley are offering a holiday camp for children ages 5 to 15.

Designed to support working parents who may not have the option of taking time off, the camp provides a reliable and high-quality program.

Emily Sowers, Executive Director of Centennial Hills YMCA, emphasized the importance of accessible childcare.

"The Y is really committed to supporting working families, so we do everything in our power to be able to offer these programs and services, specifically during out-of-school time because we know how important it is for families that are working to be able to have reliable, high-quality care options," Sowers said.

The YMCA sees a significant increase in attendance during its holiday camps, as more families turn to the organization for support.

The camp offers a variety of engaging activities, including arts and crafts, STEM programs, sports, and health and wellness, ensuring children have a fun and enriching experience while their parents work.

Holiday camp hours are from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., providing flexibility for parents. Pricing starts at $45 for a drop-in day, with week-long packages available at $99 for the first week and $132 for the second. The camp will not operate on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, or New Year’s Day.

Spots for the YMCA holiday camp are limited and filling up quickly. For more information or to register, click here.