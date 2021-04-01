Wynn Resorts settles with dealers in tip dispute case for $5.6M

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wynn Resorts has agreed to pay a $5.6 million settlement to an estimated 1,000 current and former table game dealers at its Las Vegas property.

Casino management has been in dispute with dealers over a previous policy initiated in 2006 related to the sharing of tips with table game supervisors - something that the company decided to end in 2018.

PREVIOUS: Wynn Las Vegas ending dealer tip pool

13 Action News spoke to a few casino dealers back in 2018 who said they were happy about the change. However, the damage was already done.

Kanie Kastroll, a dealer at Wynn Las Vegas, said she personally lost out on about $150,000 as of that year.

RELATED: Wynn dealers set to get all of their tips after long fight

The March court document reads: “The court finds the proposed settlement is a fair and reasonable resolution of a bona fide dispute arising under the Fair Labor Standards Act for those collective action members, all of whom are current or former employees of (the) defendant, that elect to participate in such (a) settlement."

At the center of the dispute over the years was that of a position of a Casino Service Team Lead, a position created to replace floor supervisors and pit bosses.

And co-founder Steve Wynn, of Wynn Resorts, launched a tip pool sharing policy where dealers would share their tips with such 'supervisors' in those positions.

Court documents show March's agreement was reached with the help of a mediator with the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.

And the settlement would pay attorney fees of $1.4 million, $10,000 in litigation costs, settlement administrator fees and $10,000 each to plaintiffs of the original lawsuits against Wynn filed by Joseph Cesarz and Quy Ngoc Tang, with a reported $4,170 going to the estimated 1,000 current and former dealers.

The entire court document can be read here.