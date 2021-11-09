Wynn Resorts CEO Matt Maddox leaving company in 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — CEO of Wynn Resorts Matt Maddox will be leaving the company in 2022.

In a Wynn Resorts press release, it was announced that Maddox's last day will be Jan. 31, 2022.

Following a unanimous request by the Board of Directors, Maddox agreed to remain on the Wynn Macau Limited and Wynn Interactive Limited Boards through the end of 2022, according to the company.

Craig Billings, CEO of Wynn Interactive and who has served as President and CFO of Wynn Resorts, was unanimously selected by the Board to become CEO of Wynn Resorts and a member of the Board effective February 1, 2022.

“Matt has done an incredible job as CEO since his appointment four years ago. He very successfully led the company through what could have been one of the most disruptive business transitions in decades. He ensured a swift refreshment and remaking of the Board of Directors and senior management, resulting in increased diversity and Wynn being recognized as having one of the most diverse Boards of Directors in the country, " said Philip G. Satre, chairman of the Board for Wynn Resorts.

Maddox has been with Wynn Resorts for two decades and has been its CEO since February 2018, as well as a member of the Board of Directors. He led Wynn Resorts through its most difficult period, following the resignation of the Company’s founder in 2018 and then the global pandemic in 2020, according to a company press release.

“This has not been an easy decision. I am leaving a company that I love and that’s full of people I admire. But I believe now is the right time for me and for the business," Maddox said. "The last four years have been challenging but extremely rewarding, and I am incredibly proud that we accomplished so much."

Billings joined Wynn Resorts as Chief Financial Officer in March 2017, also served as the President of the company, and most recently has served as the CEO of Wynn Interactive.

“Having worked so closely with Matt and the Board, I appreciate the confidence they have placed in me and look forward to building upon the legacy of excellence we’ve established, Billings said.

Prior to joining Wynn Resorts, Billings held senior executive positions in both Australia and the United Kingdom during his time as Chief Digital Officer and Managing Director of Strategy and Business Development at Aristocrat Leisure.

