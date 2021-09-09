Wynn Las Vegas hopes new studio, podcast partnership will boost sports-betting presence

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Wynn is doubling down on sports betting--If you are walking through the hotel, you might pass its brand-new podcast studio.

We are in the early innings of sports betting, and this $3.5-million investment into Blue Wire Podcasts is a major step in advancing WynnBET’s digital presence.

“This space is a roller coaster industry right now,” said Kevin Jones, the CEO and founder of Blue Wire Podcasts. “Sports betting and podcasting and influencers--it’s all new.”

Blue Wire is an informal, straight to the point kind of sports podcast. And it is the new digital partner of WynnBet, which is the sports betting wing of Wynn. And it is looking to directly compete with platforms such as FanDuel and DraftKings.

“Yeah, it feels great that they chose us to be in this position,” said Jones. “Lots of pressure on us, but I think we’ve thrived in pressure before in hiring great people to really build out Blue Wire.”

Speaking of hiring, this partnership has created as many as 10 full-time positions right here in Las Vegas. And you will see Blue Wire become a bigger presence as time goes on.

“I think you’ll see us outside on the golf course, you’ll see us in the sportsbook,” he said. “You’ll see us all around the hotel, not just the studio.”

Wynn’s CEO, Craig Billings, said of the new $6-million studio and Blue Wire: “The production and distribution of engaging, 'only at Wynn' content is an important part of our strategy to build the WynnBET brand. Our partnership with Blue Wire will create unique storytelling-based sports content, much of it produced at Wynn Las Vegas. The onsite studio will energize our physical sportsbook and promote the WynnBET experience."

“It’s given us rocket fuel, it really has,” said Jones. “It’s helped us sign different talent, it’s given us a national profile working with the Wynn. So, it’s a dream come true and we can’t wait to live up to the expectations of making great content from the hotel every day.”

Wynn Bet launches Thursday, September 9, in Arizona, though there is not yet any word on when it will be available in Nevada.