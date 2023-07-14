WWII veteran celebrates her 100th birthday in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KTNV) — Rhoda Jones celebrated her upcoming 100th birthday at the VA medical center in North Las Vegas.

Rhoda was born on July 25, 1923, eventually going on to serve during WWII as a surgical technician.

"I'm overjoyed by the love displayed here...this is a moment in life that I'll never forget," Rhoda said during the birthday celebration.

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System WWII Army Veteran Rhoda Jones, flanked by her granddaughters, celebrated her 100th birthday at the North Las Vegas Medical Center.

Las Vegas' 6th Medical Recruiting Battalion gave the soon-to-be centenarian special recognition as the VA threw a celebration for Rhoda on Wednesday surrounded by staff and family members.

Rhoda's granddaughter spoke at the event, noting the importance of this milestone.

"She deserves this, you know, the greatest generation...its amazing and a big deal."

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System WWII Army Veteran Rhoda Jones, flanked by her granddaughters, celebrated her 100th birthday at the North Las Vegas Medical Center.

According to the Veterans Health Administration, Rhoda was discharged from the 80th Women Army Corps Hospital Company in January 1946.

Rhoda's son, other grandchildren, and friends came from both Oxnard, California and Las Vegas to celebrate along with the VA and U.S. Army, according to the VA.

VA Southern Nevada Healthcare System WWII Army Veteran Rhoda Jones, flanked by her granddaughters, celebrated her 100th birthday at the North Las Vegas Medical Center.

The surprise birthday party including the presentation of a coin on behalf of the entire facility by its director, Bill Caron, along with a fully decorated atrium, signed card, and gift bag from the Woman's Health.

