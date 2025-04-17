WWE's biggest event expected to bring thousands of visitors and revenue to Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — WrestleMania 41 is coming to Las Vegas this weekend, bringing a major economic boost and thousands of fans from around the world.

Alongside WrestleMania, WWE World—a five-day interactive event—will feature the largest WWE superstore in WrestleMania history.

One economist says the event will not only bring a large number of visitors but will also add to the city's growing sports industry.

"I can't think of a better city to host this over-the-top spectacle of WrestleMania than Las Vegas. It's, it's a match made in heaven and a very profitable match made in heaven. We're projecting an economic impact of just short of $200 million, 175,000 tourists, over 140,000 incremental hotel nights," said economist John Boyd.

WrestleMania 41 will take place this weekend on April 19 and 20 at Allegiant Stadium. Doors open at 1:30. Tickets are available for purchase here.

