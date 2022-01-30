Watch
Wrong-way driver causes injury crash on U.S. 95 in Henderson, Nevada State Police say

Nevada State Police
Posted at 2:22 PM, Jan 30, 2022
HENDERSON (KTNV) — Authorities in Las Vegas are investigating a crash on Sunday morning that involved a wrong-way driver on a local highway.

The Nevada State Police report troopers responded to a crash at about 6:30 a.m. on U.S. 95 near Auto Show Drive.

Police say the crash involved a wrong-way driver who was traveling south on the U.S. 95 against traffic in a GMC vehicle when it struck a Dodge SUV.

The driver of the Dodge was transported to the University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

Nevada State Police reported they are continuing their investigation with no immediate word on the driver of the GMC.

