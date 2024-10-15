Wreck between motorcycle, SUV closes portion of Rancho Drive, Las Vegas police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A wreck between an SUV and a motorcycle has shut down a major Las Vegas roadway Monday night.

The crash happened in the area of Torrey Pines and Rancho drives.

Witnesses told police officers that the motorcycle was speeding north when it hit the back of a small SUV.

The motorcyclist and the lone person in the SUV were taken to an area hospital, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Their conditions are unknown to the media at this time.

As of 8:45 p.m., units are on the scene investigating.

At the time of this report, both north and southbound traffic on Rancho is shut down between Craig and Lone Mountain roads. Police said the closure is expected to last at least a couple of hours.