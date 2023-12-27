‘Worse and worse each year’: Las Vegas store owner braces for shoplifters during holiday shopping season

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Closet Couture is a luxury consignment store near Las Vegas' Chinatown. Owner Natasha Young said it has been prone to break-ins and shoplifting in the past 11 years she's been in business.

"It just gets worse and worse each year," Young said. "Especially around holidays, right before Christmas and this week between Christmas and New Year's.”

Young has spent more than $20,000 on security measures. She said her last break-in in July 2022 prompted her to invest in a metal gate behind her front door.

Because of all the security she has in place, it can take up to 30 minutes in the morning and evening to open and close her store.

"It's a lot of work for me to open and close the store daily," she said.

Young said she'd seen an average of 20 to 25 percent increase in shoplifting at her store alone each year. Every time a theft hits her store, it's difficult for Young to claim insurance.

"Phone calls every day. Multiple emails," Young said. "Of course, they will drop me, and I must find another insurance. And it will be even more than I am already paid now. So it's a never-ending story.”

Local police departments report increased retail theft during the holiday shopping season.

Recently, Henderson Police said in a retail theft "blitz," officers made more than 40 arrests with more than $6,400 worth of stolen property recovered.

It's not just small businesses thieves are targeting. At a Walmart in the southwest valley, items like laundry detergent and men's clothes are locked behind glass doors, seemingly to prevent theft.

A spokesperson for Walmart said in a statement:

"Some products are subject to additional security. Those determinations are made on a store-by-store basis. Walmart will continue to explore additional ways to protect its merchandise, keep prices low and keep product in stock for the millions of customers it serves each week.”

According to Metro, stolen property crimes are up more than 10 percent compared to last year.