LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Free legal help for tenants facing possible eviction will be available this weekend.

The Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada is hosting a pop-up clinic tomorrow.

Lawyers and volunteers will be available to give legal advice.

Computers will also be available for usage.

The clinics are happening from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at both locations of the Legal Aid Center in west Las Vegas and on East Flamingo.