World's largest karate tournament holds final event at Flamingo Hotel in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The world's top martial artists will converge in Las Vegas for the highly anticipated Ozawa Cup International Karate Tournament this weekend.

Some of the most skilled and disciplined karate practitioners from around the globe will compete at the Flamingo Hotel for a gold medal, starting April 6.

The tournament, organized by the Las Vegas School of Shotokan Karate, promises to be an exciting showcase of the best of the best in karate.

According to a press release, competitors are coming from as far as Romania, Dubai, Kazakhstan, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Canada, Mexico and from across the United States from California to New York and as far as Alaska and Hawaii.

Participants will compete in various categories, including Kata (Forms), Kumite (Sparring), Kobudo (Weapons), and Team Kumite (Team Sparring).

Kata is a demonstration of a set of movements that simulate a fight against imaginary opponents, Kumite is a sparring match between two fighters and Kobudo is using a traditional weapon such as Bo (6 ft. staff), nunchaku, tonfa, kama (sickle), Eku (wooden oar), etc. demonstrating the correct and lethal way to use the weapon.

This year’s tournament will be the final year of this annual event, after Sensei James Tawatao, President of the Ozawa Cup, announced his decision to retire the tournament.

Tawatao shared about the final event after 24 years of hosting it, “We have more people registered than ever before. Being the final Ozawa Cup, there are people who registered to compete who have either retired from competition or haven't competed in many years.”

Hundreds of karate students of different ages will compete, event organizers say.

"This is an opportunity for the world's top karate athletes to showcase their skills and compete at the highest level. We are expecting an amazing display of talent and athleticism from all participants."

Tawatao looks forward to the exciting competition as well as celebrating this as the final tournament.

Spectators can also look forward to exhibits and vendors, as well as opportunities to meet and greet the athletes and some of karate’s high-ranking officials.

Competition day is Saturday, April 8, 2023, from 8:30 am to 6:00 pm, starting with a moving opening ceremony at 8:30 am in the Sunset Ballroom of the Flamingo Hotel.

For more information, and the complete tournament schedule, visit Ozawa Cup International Karate Tournament.