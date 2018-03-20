UPDATE: A look at how CBD products are made in Las Vegas

UPDATE MARCH 20: The owner of Buy Legal Meds manufactures his products right here in Las Vegas.

"It's important for us to make our own products for quality control so we actually know what's in them, where the things are being sourced from," Joe Vargas says. "Quality is important for us."

It starts with the CBD oil. That is extracted and mixed to create products like lotions and tongue drops. They are blended, mixed, bottled, and packaged in-house.

What started as a personal mission, has now grown into a website, retail business, and production facility within just a few years.

"I was in the Navy for 8 years and I suffer from anxiety and mild PTSD so I was looking for a natural way to help those symptoms," said Vargas.

Because these products are natural, they can be an option for people looking to avoid prescription medication. And it seems like there is a growing need right now. Two new retail locations are already in the works.

Most of the products start with CBD oil. That gets mixed & used in used in different ways. pic.twitter.com/536HE6I6v8 — Yasmeen Hassan (@YasmeenTV) March 19, 2018

ORIGINAL STORY: According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, more studies are still needed to evaluate the potential of CBD for specific conditions, however, pre-clinical research has shown CBD to have a range of effects that may be therapeutically useful, including anti-seizure, antioxidant, neuroprotective, anti-inflammatory, analgesic, anti-tumor, anti-psychotic, and anti-anxiety properties.

Since these products don't contain THC, customers don't need a medical marijuana card. Anyone over the age of 18 can make a purchase, and the products shouldn't cause a user to fail a drug test. In fact, some people say it's helping them avoid addictive alternatives.

"A lot of the customers that come in and repeat say that they don't use their prescription meds anymore," Vargas said.

A new store is offering customers the benefits of marijuana, without the high.

Buy Legal Meds just opened in Las Vegas, selling products containing cannabidiol, or CBD. There are edibles, lotions, tongue drops, and soon the store will offer fresh smoothies.

You can't get high from any of these products. It's the THC in marijuana that creates that 'high feeling'.

"CBD doesn't have a psychoactive effect. It doesn't make you high like THC does. It just gives you the actual medicinal component," owner Joe Vargas says.

The Buy Legal Meds retail store is located at 4985 West Tropicana Avenue, Suite 103.

