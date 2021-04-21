Queen Elizabeth celebrates 95th birthday in low-key fashion following death of her husband

LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II is marking her 95th birthday in a low-key fashion at Windsor Castle, just days after the funeral of her husband Prince Philip.

Some members of the royal family are expected to be with the queen on Wednesday.

Her birthday falls within the two-week royal mourning period for Philip that is being observed until Friday.

Philip died on April 9 at age 99. Family and friends gathered for his funeral at St George’s Chapel in Windsor on Saturday to say their final farewells.

His 100th birthday was due to be the focus of royal celebrations this year, while the queen’s 95th was always set to be a more low-key event.