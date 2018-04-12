World War 2 veteran faces another setback after flags burned

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) - There's a good chance you remember William Barclay, the World War II veteran whose flags were burned a year ago. We caught up with him one year later to find out he is doing well but facing another setback.

A driver plowed onto his property, knocking down cinder block, hitting a palm tree, and denting one of his new flag poles.

"I said what happened to my property?" when police knocked on Barclay's door to inform him of the crash.

It was just over a year ago when someone or multiple people burned four of Barclay's flags: two American flags and two Navy flags.

After our original story aired, the outpouring of support began immediately.

People dropped off flags. They mailed him flags. They painted his house. They did his landscaping. They installed a high-tech security system. And they even held an official flag raising ceremony on his property Memorial Day Weekend.

Barclay is extremely thankful for all the love and support he's received over the past year.

Recently, someone drove up on his property, causing another setback for Barclay. He's working on getting that mess cleaned up and then will be getting a new flag pole.