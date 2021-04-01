World Series of Poker Main Event 2021 returning in-person at Rio Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The World Series of Poker announced says it is bringing back its in-person WSOP event and $10,000 No-Limit Hold’em World Championship Main Event in 2021.

The world-famous tournament series will be back in person at Rio Las Vegas hotel-casino in the fall, pending applicable state and/or regulatory approvals., according to Caesars Entertainment. And cards are expected to be in the air for a diverse calendar of events beginning Sept. 30 with all play concluding on Nov. 23.

Further details and specifics on the complete schedule are said to be released in the summer.

“The Main Event” is expected to begin on Nov. 4 and run through Nov. 17. Players will have their choice of four starting days.

Players participating on Thursday or Friday will have their Day 2 on Nov. 8 if they survive the first day with chips.

Those selecting Saturday or Sunday for an opening flight will play their Day 2 on Nov. 9, with the fields combining on Nov. 10.

Room reservations can be booked online when available by using the promo code “WSOPM” to make your room reservations.

Specific COVID-19 safety protocols and other related 2021 tournament policies will be reviewed with gaming regulators in the lead-up to the event.

The World Series of Poker says it will be compliant with all directives from the state of Nevada regarding social distancing and capacity limits on the tournament dates.

“This year, more than ever, we embrace our role at the WSOP to deliver memorable experiences and bring this community of poker lovers back together. In 2021, the theme is, get vaccinated and get back to Vegas,” said Ty Stewart, WSOP executive director.

Also, the WSOP says it plans to fill the summer void with an exciting slate of WSOP Gold Bracelet online events, building off last summer’s record-setting success for both domestic and international online poker tournaments.

