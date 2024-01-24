World of Concrete 2024 kicks off at Las Vegas Convention Center

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thousands of concrete construction professionals are returning to the Las Vegas Convention Center for the World of Concrete expo.

The show offers industry participants opportunities to engage in events like the Spec Mix Bricklayer Competition, receive training, and learn about new developments and equipment. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the World of Concrete.

Kevin Thornton, Senior Vice President of Construction for Informa Markets, says the expo is an excellent opportunity for professionals to grow.

“There are over 3,000 concrete professionals, and they have a place to come and get training and technical trends. If they come here and take away one thing that helps them perform better or work more safely, then it was all worth it,” said Thornton.

The expo show runs from Jan. 23 to Jan. 25, 2024.

For more information about the World of Concrete, click here.