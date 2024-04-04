'Working day-in and day-out': U.S. Secretary of Education explains what's being done about FAFSA delays

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thousands of prospective college students across the nation and in our valley still don't know what the cost of tuition will be next year. That's because of delays in the Free Application for Federal Financial Aid or FAFSA.

This school year, the online form was overhauled and intended to be a much easier process. However, the rollout came nearly three months late. Even when it launched, students were experiencing glitches and getting locked out of the system.

Last month, compounding to the problem, the Department of Education said there was a calculation error on thousands of applications causing even more frustration for high school seniors.

Channel 13 wanted to get answers and went all the way to the top.

WATCH: Secretary of Education answers questions about FAFSA delays

Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona answers questions about FAFSA delays

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona explained what's being done to help students.

"We're working really hard to transform the system," Cardona said. "It has not been touched in 40 years. It's opened the door to 650,000 more students to have access to federal aid. While we're frustrated with some of the challenges, we're working day-in and day-out. We're going to help the students right now in middle and high school. When they get to FAFSA, it'll be quicker."

Cardona said once the process is streamlined, more students will benefit.

Currently, the secretary is encouraging all students to fill out FAFSA. He said the setback has come from getting the right information to colleges.

"We are working daily," Cardona said. "We are working with vendors and our colleagues at IRS to get the information fixed to colleges right away, so colleges could right the letters of support to students."

The U.S. Department of Education is also keeping in close contact with colleges about FAFSA, according to Cardona.

"We are, as of [Thursday morning], sending information to colleges where they can start processing the applications that don't have impact with the tax information from IRS," Cardona said. "That can translate into letters as quickly as they can process them. We are working with colleges. I recently sent a letter to states and the leaders of the states saying consider doing these things to help students make the best of the situation they have in front of us."

May 1 is National College Decision Day. Here at home, UNLV officials said the institution is flexible on admissions deadlines amid ongoing FAFSA delays.