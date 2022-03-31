Watch
Worker dies in trench collapse in northwest Las Vegas

Las Vegas first responders worked for nearly five hours to recover a construction worker who was killed in a trench collapse on Thursday, March 31, 2022.
Posted at 4:38 PM, Mar 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-31 19:44:47-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A construction worker was killed when a trench collapsed in northwest Las Vegas on Thursday, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed.

First responders worked for nearly five hours to recover the worker's body at a construction site near Kyle Canyon Road and Oso Blanca Road.

OSHA is investigating the collapse, but a spokesperson for the agency could not share additional details due to confidentiality requirements.

The worker's family is being cared for by the Trauma Intervention Program of Las Vegas, city fire officials said.


