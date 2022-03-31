Worker dies in trench collapse in northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A construction worker was killed when a trench collapsed in northwest Las Vegas on Thursday, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration confirmed.

First responders worked for nearly five hours to recover the worker's body at a construction site near Kyle Canyon Road and Oso Blanca Road.

Multiple first responders from @LasVegasFD @ClarkCountyFD @NLVFireDept @LVMPD @CityOfLasVegas worked for nearly 5 hours to recover a construction worker involved in a trench collapse. The incident is under investigation by OSHA on scene. Family taken care of by @tipoflasvegas. pic.twitter.com/ciMKTvcDZv — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) March 31, 2022

OSHA is investigating the collapse, but a spokesperson for the agency could not share additional details due to confidentiality requirements.

The worker's family is being cared for by the Trauma Intervention Program of Las Vegas, city fire officials said.



