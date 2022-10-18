Women United of United Way of Southern Nevada holds the 15th Annual Suit Drive

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In an effort to help women struggling with life challenges look their best at work, Women United with United Way of Southern Nevada is hosting its 15th annual Suit Drive.

Oct. 17th through Nov. 4th, women across the valley can donate their gently used business suits, dresses, hospital scrubs, coats, and shoes. Director of Women United, Dana Boldizsar says a white-collar button-up T-shirt is the most requested item due to Las Vegas' large service industry.

"A suit is always the way to get that job right. But we want to make sure that we can fill the need of the agencies that are helping. Women who have been domestically violated, have been through challenges where they need clothing just to get through the day. We're also looking for that clothing. So if you have women's clothing, bring on buy," said Boldizsar.

The Non-profit is working with nine agencies to collect the clothes from four drop-off locations.

