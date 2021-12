LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman hit it big at a downtown casino this week sticking to a Las Vegas classic.

According to El Cortez Hotel & Casino, Mary was playing on an Elvis slot machine when she won $467,387.89 on a $2.50 spin.

The casino says she's visiting from Washington State.

Congratulations, Mary, on taking home a jackpot of almost half a million dollars!

The story was updated with her bet amount and area of residence after receiving new information from the casino.