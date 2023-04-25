Woman shot, multiple homes struck by gunfire in a south Las Vegas valley neighborhood, police say

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman was shot and killed while walking in a south valley neighborhood near Valley View Boulevard and Cactus Avenue on Sunday.

"This is a good neighborhood. We don't really have any crimes around here," said resident Candace Townsend.

Las Vegas Metro Police say they were called to Bella Lante Avenue just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, after receiving reports of the shooting.

According to investigators, when officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was taken to UMC where she later died.

Police say the victim was out for a walk when a car passed and shots were fired at her and multiple homes nearby.

A nearby homeowner showed Channel 13 bullet holes on the side of her house where gunfire entered the garage, striking her car. Bullets also reportedly struck another neighbor's house.

Police have yet to reveal further details about the suspects or the vehicle involved.

Another resident told Channel 13 she's been living in this neighborhood for nearly 10 years and has never seen this sort of activity before.

"I'm very very surprised. We always walk our dogs in the morning, there are a lot of kids here who run around here," said Townsend.

Police say is an ongoing investigation, and are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact them.

Anyone with information is asked to call the LVPMD Homicide Section at 702-828-3521 or email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.