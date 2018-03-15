Woman says she was attacked by stranger in downtown Las Vegas

A girls night out in downtown Las Vegas turned into a nightmare for a local woman.

"I felt safe is the thing, so I think my guard was down," said Amanda Colston.

WARNING: Graphic images!!! A local woman says she was attacked by a stranger downtown. The scary reason why & what she wants you to know. Story only on @KTNV at 11. pic.twitter.com/6kC29OsBp9 — Mahsa Saeidi, Esq. (@MahsaKTNV) March 15, 2018

The pictures of Colston's injuries are tough to look at. She says she was attacked by a stranger near Fremont and 11th Street early Saturday morning.

"A lot of pain," she said, "especially on the side of my mouth."

Right before the incident, Colston and her friend spotted a dog with a service vest tied to a fence.

"He was so so sweet," she said.

The dog was alone. Colston's friend hugged the animal as she snapped a picture. That's when Colston says a stranger suddenly appeared and threatened to harm the dog.

"I don't think I was talking with a person who was in their right mind," she said.

The man was aggressive and agitated, said Colston.

Moments before attack, victim says stranger had threatened to harm this dog on street. Victim had snapped picture of friend hugging animal. Now —she’s trying to find out what happened to the sweet dog. pic.twitter.com/hmccmZT7QX — Mahsa Saeidi, Esq. (@MahsaKTNV) March 15, 2018

"In that moment, I just got really really scared like he was going to do something awful, like hit the dog," she said.

Seconds later, the young woman would be bleeding on the ground. She had a busted lip and a broken nose.

Colston said she realized that the man had hit her with a bottle. Her friend called 911 and she was taken to the hospital.

Right now, Colston is sharing her story to warn other women.

"I just think it's important for women especially to stick together, be alert of your surroundings," she said.

In the midst of the chaotic incident, the animal lover lost touch with the dog. Colston has called local shelters. Above all else, she says she wants to identify the owner of the dog and make sure the animal is safe.

Colston's friend has set up a GoFundMe account to help cover her medical expenses.

13 Action News has reached out to police to get more information about the attacker. We will continue to follow this story.