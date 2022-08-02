Woman rescued after being swept away by North Las Vegas flood waters

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman was swept away by North Las Vegas flood waters on Thursday, July 28, traveling over two miles before being rescued by Clark County Fire Department and the North Las Vegas Police Department.

Officers received reports of a woman being swept away in the wash near Craig Ranch Park, but they caught first sight of the woman near Scent St. before quickly losing visual of her again.

VIDEO: NLVPD rescues woman swept away by North Las Vegas flood waters

Two miles away, officers located her for the second time, hanging on to a support post in the wash under Losee Road. Clark County Fire arrived on the scene with a rope, and NLVPD officers assisted them in pulling the woman out of the water. The woman was then transported to University Medical Center for her injuries.

VIDEO: NLVPD rescues woman swept away by North Las Vegas flood waters (ALTERNATE ANGLE)

Officer R. Garcia and Sgt. Parrish had their body cameras rolling during the rescue.