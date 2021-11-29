Woman on scooter hit by car, killed in south Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman riding a mobility scooter was hit by a car and killed on Sunday night, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police confirmed.

Investigators were on scene in the area of Las Vegas Boulevard and Agate Avenue, police said. Drivers were advised that both directions of Las Vegas Blvd. were closed, and asked to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

According to an initial report, the woman was crossing Las Vegas Blvd. in a mobility scooter when she was hit. She was taken to an area hospital and pronounced deceased.

"Impairment is not suspected," police said.

No additional information was immediately available from police at the time of this report.

