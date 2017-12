A woman who was jaywalking on Thursday near Russell Road and Galleria is dead after she was struck by a vehicle.

It happened shortly before 6 p.m. Dec. 21. Police say that the woman was the street approximately 600 feet from the intersection. She was hit by a 2017 Jeep Cherokee. She was pronounced dead at Sunrise Hospital.

She is the 131st pedestrian to be killed this year in the Las Vegas area. The Clark County coroner will release her name after relatives have been notified.