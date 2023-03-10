Woman killed after being hit by vehicle near Lake Mead and Englestad

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the street.

North Las Vegas Police said this happened around 6:30 p.m. near West Lake Mead Boulevard and Englestad Street.

Investigators said a vehicle was going through a green light at the intersection when it hit a woman in her 70s.

Police said they're still working to figure out if she was in or outside of the crosswalk.

They add the driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Speed and impairment are not believed to be factors in this crash.

The name of the victim and her cause of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after the next of kind has been notified.