Woman killed after being hit by four vehicles on Interstate 15

Posted at 5:41 PM, Feb 27, 2023
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman is dead after being hit by four vehicles on Interstate 15, south of mile marker 60.

Nevada State Police said this happened on February 15th around 4:45 p.m.

Officials said that for unknown reasons, 64-year-old Sidney Adams stepped into the road and was hit by a blue Peterbilt tractor with a fuel tanker trailer.

She then walked into another lane of traffic and was hit by three other vehicles including a blue Ford Crown Victoria, white Ram Promaster, and white Freightliner tractor.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was hurt in the crash.

