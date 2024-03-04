Woman found dead during fire response at senior apartments in east Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A 59-year-old woman was found dead in a Las Vegas apartment that caught fire on Sunday, officials with Las Vegas Fire & Rescue announced in a news release.

Firefighters were called to Arthur McCants Manor, an affordable senior living apartment complex in the area of Eastern and Washington avenues, just after 6:30 p.m.

The first unit from Las Vegas Fire & Rescue is said to have arrived within three minutes of receiving initial reports of smoke coming from the apartment building.

While crews searched for the source of the fire, officials say additional resources were assigned to assist and first responders told resident to evacuate the building.

Firefighters located a small fire in the bathroom of a second-floor apartment and extinguished it, officials stated. Inside the apartment, they also found the woman's body.

"The fire is under investigation, and the cause has not yet been determined," officials stated in Monday morning's news release.

As of this report, the woman had not been publicly identified.