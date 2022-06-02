Woman fights mobile home park to keep emotional support animal

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Alexis Correa-Ramirez has lived at the Walnut Estates mobile home park in East Las Vegas for three years with her emotional support dog, Amber, who helps with her severe anxiety and depression.

"She is trained to calm me down if I feel anxiety," said Correa-Ramirez. "She won't leave my side. If she feels I'm having a panic attack, she will jump on my shoulders and she will kiss my nose."

She said the 3-year-old doberman mix helps her cope with several mental health issues brought about by her rough past.

"As a kid I did suffer a lot of trauma. I was raped," she said. "I had domestic violence relationships."

Correa-Ramirez said she was shocked on May 27 when she found a note on her home from new park management giving her 45 days to get rid of Amber despite emotional support animals being federally protected.

She believed the manager, Ivan Leon, has been targeting her after she complained to Walnut Estates owners for comments he'd made about her dog in the past.

"Well of course she feels like she's being targeted," Leon said. "She doesn't follow the rules and regulations. She feels like she wants to be an exception because if she didn't you wouldn't be here talking to me right now."

Leon said Correa-Ramirez has broken multiple rules and community guidelines with Amber including rules excluding doberman breeds, requiring leashes when walking pets, and allowing dogs to bark.

The biggest infraction, Leon said, was a lack of paperwork registering the dog with the office.

Correa-Ramirez said she had registered the dog with previous management.

Leon said Correa-Ramirez failed to produce new documents proving Amber had been covered by insurance in the month he allowed her forcing him to deliver the 45 day notice.

"I have to follow the rules, and I've been doing so," he said. "Some people like me because of it, some people don't."

Walnut Estate's legal team indicated that the case against Correa-Ramirez and Amber would be dropped if she produced proof the dog was insured within the 45 day window.