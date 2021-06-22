Woman dies at Grand Canyon, officials blame the heat

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman from Ohio died over the weekend at the Grand Canyon and officials believe heat may be a reason why.

Park service officials say the 53-year-old was hiking a trail in 115-degree temperatures.

They say she was disoriented and passed out.

The medical examiner is trying to determine the exact cause of death.

Hiking in the summer can be dangerous.

Experts recommend avoiding the hottest time of the day. That is typically around noon to 3.

Also, consider going on a night hike, which has its own challenges.

Of course, bring water. You should also hike with friends and be prepared by checking the forecast.

