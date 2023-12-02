Woman dies after being struck by car in eastern Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman is dead after being struck by a car in the east Las Vegas valley on Saturday morning, police say.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the collision occurred around 5:14 a.m. on Desert Inn Road, west of Eastern Avenue.

Police say evidence at the scene, a witness statement, and video surveillance indicate a pedestrian was crossing southbound across Desert Inn outside a marked crosswalk. At the same time, a 2024 Toyota Camry was traveling east on Desert Inn Road in the middle eastbound travel lane.

A collision occurred when the pedestrian failed to yield the right of way and crossed the Toyota’s travel path, according to police.

The Toyota’s driver remained at the collision scene and showed no signs of impairment.

Medical personnel at the scene determined the pedestrian "did not show any signs of life" and was not transported from the scene.

"The pedestrian’s death is the 141st traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction in 2023," police noted in a release. "This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section."