Woman dead after multi-car accident at South Eastern Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One woman is dead following an accident on South Eastern Avenue at East Hacienda Avenue.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department around 1:30 p.m. two cars were stopped at the intersection. After the light changed, the driver of 2013 Jeep Compass ignored the red light and entered the intersection colliding with a 2020 Hyundai Elantra.

Following the collision between the two cars, the Hyundai was redirected into a collision with a 2017 Toyota Corolla.

Police say the driver of the Hyundai sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center by ambulance. Despite all life-saving measures, the driver of the Hyundai succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased by medical staff.

The driver of the Jeep was arrested for DUI-related charges after displaying signs of impairment.

The Hyundai driver’s death marks the 125th traffic-related fatality in the LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2022.