Woman dead after hitting raised median with her car in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Sunday around 7:02 a.m., a fatal collision occurred with a 2019 KIA Forte and a raised landscaped median on W. Charleston Boulevard and Sky Vista Drive according to LVMPD.

The press release says a fatal single vehicle collision was called into the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Dispatch Center. Evidence at the scene indicate a 2019 KIA Forte occupied by only the driver was traveling southbound Sky Vista Drive at a high rate of speed approaching the T-intersection at W. Charleston Boulevard.

LVMPD says the driver failed to stop at the posted stop sign or slow the vehicle. The KIA entered the intersection and the front of the vehicle struck a raised landscaped median. The KIA became airborne continuing southbound into a desert area. The KIA struck a large rock bringing the vehicle to a stop.

Arriving medical personnel determined the driver to be beyond medical intervention and she was pronounced deceased at the scene.

This collision remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Departments Collision Investigation Section. The drivers death marks the 39th traffic-related fatality in the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's jurisdiction for the year 2022.