Woman dead after getting hit by car while trying to cross E. Lake Mead Blvd

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One woman is dead after being hit by a vehicle while trying to cross the road Thursday night.

Around 10:24 p.m., a woman was trying to cross East Lake Mead Boulevard at North Pecos Road, according to officials.

They said she was in a marked crosswalk but the "Don't Walk" signal was lit.

A 2004 Acura TL was headed west on Lake Mead hit the woman, officials said.

The woman was taken to University Medical Center Trauma Center by emergency personnel, where she died from her injuries.

The driver remained at the scene and did not show signs of impairment, officials said.

This wreck is still under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.