Woman dead after driving into a tree in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One woman is dead after her Jeep struck a tree in North Las Vegas on Friday.

According to the North Las Vegas Police Department the woman was driving south on Aliante approaching Centennial before leaving the travel lanes. The woman veered into landscaping before striking a tree.

Despite a response from medical personnel the driver was pronounced dead after being transported.

While the investigation is still being conducted, police believe impairment to be a factor.

As of 2:26 p.m. southbound Aliante from Corvine to Centennial is closed drivers are asked to used alternate routes.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the NLVPD by phone at (702) 633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.