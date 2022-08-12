Woman dead after crash on East Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Thursday around 11:11 a.m. one woman was struck by a Hyundai Sonata in Las Vegas on East Tropicana east of Morris Street.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, one woman was crossing over Tropicana Avenue before being struck by a Hyundai Sonata.

Las Vegas police say the driver failed to stop and fled the scene. The woman sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Sunrise Hospital’s Trauma Unit.

Despite life-saving efforts, the woman succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead by hospital staff police said.

LVMPD says the driver was found and showed signs of impairment before being arrested for DUI and hit-and-run related charges.