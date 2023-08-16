Woman arrested on murder charges after police discover boyfriend's body in Henderson home

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A 45-year-old woman has been arrested on open murder charges on Tuesday after Henderson police discovered her boyfriend's body.

Police were initially called to a residence in the 2000 block of Pala Dura Drive in reference to a person who claimed to have "located a deceased relative."

The body of a deceased 47-year-old male was discovered at the scene. Police say an initial investigation revealed that the man's death "was a result of homicide."

On Tuesday, police took the victim's 45-year-old girlfriend, Devyn Michaels, into custody and identified her as the suspect. She was booked on one count of open murder.

"This case has not been adjudicated," HPD said in a release. "Therefore, no further details will be released at this time."

Police say this incident is being investigated as the sixth homicide for the City of Henderson for 2023.

The name of the decedent will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information, in this case, is urged to call the Henderson Police Department at 702-267-4911, 3-1-1, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or visit the Crime Stoppers website. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.