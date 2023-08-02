Woman arrested by U.S. Marshals after 'smuggling' a communication device to Nevada state prisoner

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A woman was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday after "furnishing a telecommunications device" to a state prisoner.

The woman, who officials say is an "alleged contraband smuggler," was identified as 30-year-old Tiffany Fountain. She was taken into custody around 5 p.m. after police identified her as the driver of a vehicle in the 6100 block of Blossom Knoll Avenue in Las Vegas.

Officials say Fountain was alleged to have provided a "telecommunication device" to a state prisoner in the care and custody of the Nevada Department of Corrections. However, an investigation into the incident is ongoing.

She is currently being held at the Clark County Detention Center, pending further court proceedings.