LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Malasia King, one of the women accused of attacking an Uber driver in San Francisco, will appear for a review of criminal charges.

King was arrested in the valley shortly after the Uber driver attack.

Police say she tried to steal money at a Las Vegas-area bank using a fake ID.

King is charged with burglary and conspiracy to commit burglary.