Woman, 5 children displaced by fire on Christmas Day get help from Red Cross

(KTNV) — A woman and five children got help from the Red Cross after their home caught fire on Christmas Day.

In a press release, the American Red Cross of Southern Nevada said a unit at 4320 N. Las Vegas Blvd., near Craig Road in the northeast valley, caught fire around 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

The fire was confined to one unit, but the woman and her children were displaced.

Red Cross volunteers met with the family and made sure they had a temporary place to stay and that their basic needs were met, the news release states.

"This support includes providing access to essential items like clothing and food, assisting in the replacement of prescription medicines and ensuring that they have a place to stay," the Red Cross stated.

While basic needs are one thing, Red Cross volunteers also "provide crucial emotional support to those impacted by home fires," the organization stated.

The Red Cross can help provide financial assistance and share vital information to guide families through the recovery process during the distressing aftermath of a house fire.

"The Red Cross remains committed to ongoing support in the aftermath of such incidents, and in the coming days and weeks, we will continue to assist the family and connect them with relevant community resources," organizers stated.

Those impacted by home fires can reach out to the Red Cross for assistance by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS (733-2767).



