Witnesses asked to share information on Steve Wynn allegations

The special committee investigating the allegations against Steve Wynn has announced a public channel for witnesses to share information about the investigation.

The special committee of the Wynn Resorts Board of Directors is conducting a comprehensive review of workplace policies and procedures announced an email address for witnesses to share information relevant to the investigation. Witnesses are encouraged to send an email to WynnInvestigation@gibsondunn.com, an email account that is being monitored by attorneys at Gibson Dunn who are assisting the Special Committee in conducting its investigation. Former employees or anyone else with information are also encouraged to email WynnInvestigation@gibsondunn.com.

Steve Wynn resigned in February after allegations of sexual misconduct.

The Special Committee posted a message to employees from Patricia Mulroy, Chair of the Special Committee, on the Wynn Resorts intranet page and also in back-of-house areas. The message is below.