Wireless TV, delivery robots, and in-car VR among highlights at CES 2023

People photograph the new LG SIGNATURE OLED M on the stage following the LG Electronics press conference before the start of the CES tech show, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. LG unveiled its new wireless 4K TV at the news conference. LG says its new 97-inch LG SIGNATURE OLED M (model M3), is the world's first consumer TV with Zero Connect technology which is wireless. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Associated Press

Members of the media photograph the Ottobot Yeti as it operates before the start of the CES tech show, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. Ottonoy.IO launches Ottobot Yeti at CES 2023. Ottobot Yeti, is a fully autonomous delivery robot that can navigate unattended deliveries for food and beverage retail and curbside deliveries. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Associated Press

Singer Paula Abdul poses with Idol Eyes audio glasses during the Pepcom Digital Experience before the start of the CES tech show, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Associated Press

Holoride co-founder Daniel Profendiner demonstrates the company’s VR headset, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 0223, in Las Vegas. The headset allows passengers to play video games, watch Netflix or scroll through Instagram while they ride. (AP Photo/Adriana Morga) Associated Press

The new LG SIGNATURE OLED M is introduced at the LG Electronics press conference before the start of the CES tech show, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. LG unveiled its new wireless 4K TV at the news conference. LG says its new 97-inch LG SIGNATURE OLED M (model M3), is the world's first consumer TV with Zero Connect technology, which is wireless. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Associated Press

TCL North America Vice President Product Marketing and Development Home Theater Scott Ramirez speaks about the TCL QM8 at the TCL press conference before the start of the CES tech show, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Associated Press

A Roku TV is on display during the Pepcom Digital Experience before the start of the CES tech show, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Associated Press

A member of the media films the Ottobot Yeti as it operates before the start of the CES tech show, Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Las Vegas. Ottonoy.IO launches Ottobot Yeti at CES 2023. Ottobot Yeti, is a fully autonomous delivery robot that can navigate unattended deliveries for food and beverage retail and curbside deliveries. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) Associated Press

