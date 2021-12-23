Wintry weather mix heading towards Spring Mountains, Mount Charleston

MOUNT CHARLESTON (KTNV) — Rain, some snow, and icy conditions are expected for the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area (SMNRA) from today through the holiday weekend and into next week.

There is a chance for some snow to accumulate, though with above-freezing temperatures during the day and freezing overnight, conditions are expected to be icy and dangerous on roads and in snow play areas.

For those wondering, there is not expected to be enough snow for sledding.

Be sure to check the current weather and road conditions before driving up the mountain.

Law enforcement officials are asking anyone driving on Nevada State Routes 156 (Lee Canyon Road) and 157 (Kyle Canyon Road) during this storm to comply with highway reader boards and flashing signs when they indicate that four-wheel drive and snow tires or tire chains are required to proceed up the mountain.

Authorities say failure to comply with these lighted signs will result in unsafe driving conditions and may result in crashes, stuck vehicles, and citations issued by law enforcement.

For more detailed information on chain requirements visit: https://bit.ly/NDOTTractionandChainRequrements

For current weather conditions, visitors can check the National Weather Service website at: https://bit.ly/NOAASpringMountainsandRedRockCanyon or view one of the following webcams:

The Mount Charleston Weather Webcam (https://mtcharlestonweather.com/webcam/) faces Nevada State Route 156 (Lee Canyon Road), which is helpful to see snow play traffic.

The Lee Canyon Resort Webcam (https://www.leecanyonlv.com/the-mountain/webcams) shows various angles of the slopes and lodge area.

Check driving conditions by calling 511 within Nevada or visit https://nvroads.com.

Other reminders when heading up the mountain:

