Winning Weekend: Four guests hit jackpots at valley casinos

Courtesy of Caesars Entertainment
Caesars Rewards member wins $401,000 jackpot playing video poker at Caesars Palace.
Posted at 3:27 PM, Feb 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-20 18:27:06-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — This weekend led to big paydays for poker players with four lucky winners going home with nearly a million dollars.

On Friday night, a Caesars Rewards member hit a $401,000 jackpot playing video poker at Caesars Palace.

Less than 12 hours later, another guest was playing video poker and hit a jackpot worth $120,300 at 7:44 a.m.

Yet another video poker player won a $440,000 jackpot playing video poker at Caesars Palace on Saturday night.

And Joel Sandoval from Fairfield, California went home with the last big jackpot of the weekend just hours later.

He was playing Ultimate Texas Hold'em at Harrah's Las Vegas when he hit a Royal Flush Progressive jackpot.

Sandoval said he was in Las Vegas on vacation and it only took one hour before winning the big money.

He says he plans on using the winnings to buy a house.

